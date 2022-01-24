Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Stock Holdings Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 301,112 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

