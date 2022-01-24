Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $52,000 in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATIP shares. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

