Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

