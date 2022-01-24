Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $107.30 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,930,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Harley-Davidson worth $107,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 984,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after acquiring an additional 901,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $41,215,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,376 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

