AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.