AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

