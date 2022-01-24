AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.98 and a 200-day moving average of $225.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of -803.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

