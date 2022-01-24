Citigroup Inc. Purchases 40,928 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of American National Group worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.06. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

