IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $752,465. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

