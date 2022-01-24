Analyzing SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartFinancial and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 2 1 3.33 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Ames National.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SmartFinancial pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ames National has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ames National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and Ames National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $133.04 million 3.32 $24.33 million $2.43 10.81 Ames National $73.56 million 3.07 $18.85 million $2.61 9.51

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Ames National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 25.74% 10.01% 1.02% Ames National 33.01% 11.42% 1.15%

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Ames National on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment comprises of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment gives direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. It also offers savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated teller machine access. The company was founded on January 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

