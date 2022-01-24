Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

