Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.80). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($1.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.