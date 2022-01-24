Insider Selling: Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Sells C$10,600.00 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total value of C$10,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,310,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,779,171.60.

Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.03, for a total value of C$3,046.05.

On Monday, January 10th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 3,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 11,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$24,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 18,689 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$39,246.90.

CVE HTL opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The company has a market cap of C$290.19 million and a P/E ratio of 89.13. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.