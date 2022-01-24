AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 460.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,924,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $975,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $25.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.