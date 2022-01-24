AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,951 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 29.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

