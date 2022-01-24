AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $791,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $101.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

