Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

NYSE BXP opened at $114.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

