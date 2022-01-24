Insider Buying: Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,504.43).

BONH stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.22. Bonhill Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of analysts have commented on BONH shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

