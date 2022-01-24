Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.35% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $355.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

