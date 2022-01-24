Berenberg Bank Boosts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 760

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($9.96) to GBX 760 ($10.37) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.39) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.39) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.78) to GBX 781 ($10.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.71).

LRE opened at GBX 525 ($7.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.60 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766 ($10.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 516.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 576.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60.

In other news, insider Sally Williams purchased 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £50,038.80 ($68,275.07). Also, insider Simon Fraser purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($14,135.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

