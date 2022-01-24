Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Insmed worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insmed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 165,213 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $22.00 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

