Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tennant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNC opened at $77.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

