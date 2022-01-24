O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 779 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Seneca Foods worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 471.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a market cap of $397.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.80%.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

