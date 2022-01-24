Creative Planning Sells 234 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of EWBC opened at $82.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $91.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

