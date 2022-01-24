Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $37,940 and have sold 30,000 shares worth $76,600. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

