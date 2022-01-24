Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

