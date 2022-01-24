Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.13. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $14.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.71.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock worth $3,104,163. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $280.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $268.74 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

