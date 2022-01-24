Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $885,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,597,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

