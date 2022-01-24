Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. State Street Corp increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

