Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 259,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,541,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,501 shares of company stock worth $301,387. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -91.95%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.