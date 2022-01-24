Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to announce sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the lowest is $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.32 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

