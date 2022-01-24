Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Triple-S Management worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 252,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

GTS stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $839.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.