Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Sally Beauty worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The business had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

