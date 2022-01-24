Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of PRA Group worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PRA Group by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,426 shares of company stock worth $3,188,061. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

