32,001 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $1,819,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $24,923,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $3,066,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $48,108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Several research firms recently commented on DTM. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

