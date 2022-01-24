Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.50 Million Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Xperi worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPER has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

