Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

