Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 534 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 112.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 754,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 399,903 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

