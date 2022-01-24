Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 98,788 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,788 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $65.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

