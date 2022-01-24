Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,256 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.55% of Kforce worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 6,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $68.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.55.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

