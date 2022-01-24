Swiss National Bank Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Getty Realty worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after acquiring an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTY. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of GTY opened at $29.01 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 93.71%.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

