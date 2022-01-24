Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 253,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,236,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 232,032 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $500.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

