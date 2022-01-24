M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after acquiring an additional 320,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $160.11 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

