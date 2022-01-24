IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,784 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after buying an additional 198,371 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,600. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PGTI opened at $19.31 on Monday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

