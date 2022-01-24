IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,264,000 after purchasing an additional 84,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NETGEAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NETGEAR by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $27.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.71. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $825.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.