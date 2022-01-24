Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,571 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $71.46 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

