IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 846 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

