IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.