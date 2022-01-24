RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in RPT Realty by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

