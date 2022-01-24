KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 2,856.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 131,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in City by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in City by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in City by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

City stock opened at $79.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.61. City Holding has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $88.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.